At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.<ref name="Z">Julie Havercroft, [https://zimunda.co.zw/luxaflor-roses-success-story/ Luxaflor Roses Success Story], ''Zimunda'', Published: July 2, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021</ref>
==References==
Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.
Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.[1]
Owners
Roelof Nugteren and his father Aart Nugteren
Team
According to a 2019 article; Luxaflor Roses's team consists of:
- Jason Young (General Manager)
- Peter Malaya (Assistant Production Manager)
- Maxwell Mbewe (Assistant Crop Protection Manager)
At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.[1]
Contact Details
- Physical Address:
Luxaflor Roses (Pvt) Ltd
Manyewe North Farm, P.O Box 129, Concession,
Zimbabwe
- Tel: +263 784 483 268
- Website: Luxaflor Roses
Net Worth
A 2020 news article reported that Luxaflor Roses was exporting 30 to 35 million rose stems per year and earning US$8,2 million.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Julie Havercroft, Luxaflor Roses Success Story, Zimunda, Published: July 2, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
- ↑ Fungai Lupande, Lucrative horticulture project poised to bloom, The Herald, Published: November 13, 2020, Retrieved: May 2, 2021