Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Luxaflor Roses"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Luxaflor Roses logo.png|thumb|Luxaflor Roses]] '''Luxaflor Roses''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.  
+
[[File:Luxaflor Roses.png|thumb|Luxaflor Roses co-owner Roelof Nugteren]] '''Luxaflor Roses''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.  
  
 
Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.<ref name="Z"/>
 
Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.<ref name="Z"/>
Line 46: Line 46:
 
|keywords= Luxaflor Roses, Luxaflor Roses owners
 
|keywords= Luxaflor Roses, Luxaflor Roses owners
 
|description= Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.
 
|description= Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.
|image= Luxaflor Roses logo.png
+
|image= Luxaflor Roses.png
|image_alt= Luxaflor Roses.png
+
|image_alt= Luxaflor Roses logo.png
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Places]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Places]]

Revision as of 08:06, 2 May 2021

Luxaflor Roses co-owner Roelof Nugteren

Luxaflor Roses is a Zimbabwean farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.

Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.[1]

Owners

Roelof Nugteren and his father Aart Nugteren

Team

According to a 2019 article; Luxaflor Roses's team consists of:

  • Jason Young (General Manager)
  • Peter Malaya (Assistant Production Manager)
  • Maxwell Mbewe (Assistant Crop Protection Manager)

At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.[1]

Contact Details

  • Physical Address:

Luxaflor Roses (Pvt) Ltd

Manyewe North Farm, P.O Box 129, Concession,

Zimbabwe

  • Tel: +263 784 483 268


Net Worth

A 2020 news article reported that Luxaflor Roses was exporting 30 to 35 million rose stems per year and earning US$8,2 million.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Julie Havercroft, Luxaflor Roses Success Story, Zimunda, Published: July 2, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
  2. Fungai Lupande, Lucrative horticulture project poised to bloom, The Herald, Published: November 13, 2020, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Luxaflor_Roses&oldid=103222"