[[File:Luxaflor Roses.png|thumb|Luxaflor Roses co-owner Roelof Nugteren ]] '''Luxaflor Roses''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.

[[File:Luxaflor Roses logo .png|thumb|Luxaflor Roses]] '''Luxaflor Roses''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] farm that grows 33 varieties of A1 export quality roses. The farm is located in Concession, 45 kilometres north of Harare and has 16ha of greenhouses. The farm has a Fairtrade and MPS certification.

Fairtrade is a social movement whose stated goal is to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions, as well as to protect and benefit employees and/or farmworkers. This is achieved by working with the certified farms to ensure decent working conditions for their workers as well as protecting their rights.[1]

Owners

Roelof Nugteren and his father Aart Nugteren

Team

According to a 2019 article; Luxaflor Roses's team consists of:

Jason Young (General Manager)

Peter Malaya (Assistant Production Manager)

Maxwell Mbewe (Assistant Crop Protection Manager)

At the time the article was published, the farm had 400 full-time workers, of which 55% were women.[1]

Physical Address:

Luxaflor Roses (Pvt) Ltd Manyewe North Farm, P.O Box 129, Concession, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 784 483 268

Website: Luxaflor Roses





Net Worth

A 2020 news article reported that Luxaflor Roses was exporting 30 to 35 million rose stems per year and earning US$8,2 million.[2]