Difference between revisions of "Luxton Zorodzayi Mawanga"

In July 2018, Luxton Zorodzayi Mawanga was elected to Ward 1 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2794 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mutare RDC with 2794 votes, beating Ashely Ngirazi, independent with 848 votes, Tarirai Lovemore Nyamguri of MDC-Alliance with 604 votes and Morgan Sithole of PRC with 34 votes. [1]

