'''Luzuko Nteleko''' was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.
 
Revision as of 09:25, 22 June 2021

Luzuko Nteleko
BornLuzuko S'phelo Nteleko
(1984-02-16)February 16, 1984
DiedJune 21, 2021(2021-06-21) (aged 37)
Cause of deathUnknown
Alma materWits Tech
Years active2012-2021
Known forBeing an Actor

Luzuko Nteleko was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.

Background

Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.[1]


Siblings

He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.[1]

Death

Luzuko Nteleko died aged 36. His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.

The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. [1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 CHRIZELDA KEKANA AND DEEPIKA NAIDOO, Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died, SowetanLive, Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021
