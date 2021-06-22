'''Luzuko Nteleko''' was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.

| birth_date = {{birth date|1984|02|16}}

| birth_name = Luzuko S'phelo Nteleko

| name = Luzuko Nteleko

Luzuko Nteleko was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.

Background

Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.[1]





Siblings

He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.[1]

Death

Luzuko Nteleko died aged 36. His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.

The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. [1]