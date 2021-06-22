Difference between revisions of "Luzuko Nteleko"
Latest revision as of 09:27, 22 June 2021
|Luzuko Nteleko
Luzuko Nteleko
|Born
|Luzuko S'phelo Nteleko
February 16, 1984
|Died
|June 21, 2021(aged 37)
|Cause of death
|Unknown
|Alma mater
|Wits Tech
|Years active
|2012-2021
|Known for
|Being an Actor
Luzuko Nteleko was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.
Background
Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.[1]
Siblings
He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.[1]
Death
Luzuko Nteleko died aged 37. His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.
The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. [1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 CHRIZELDA KEKANA AND DEEPIKA NAIDOO, Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died, SowetanLive, Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021