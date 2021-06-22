Difference between revisions of "Luzuko Nteleko"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Luzuko Nteleko<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = Luzuko Nteleko<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals =
| post-nominals =
|−
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| image_upright =
| alt = Luzuko Nteleko
| alt = Luzuko Nteleko
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.<ref name="SL"/>
|+
Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.<ref name="SL"/>
|Line 91:
|Line 91:
He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.<ref name="SL"/>
He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.<ref name="SL"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Luzuko Nteleko died aged
|+
Luzuko Nteleko died aged . His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.
The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. <ref name="SL">CHRIZELDA KEKANA AND DEEPIKA NAIDOO, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-06-22-actor-luzuko-nteleko-has-died/ Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died], ''SowetanLive'', Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021</ref>
The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. <ref name="SL">CHRIZELDA KEKANA AND DEEPIKA NAIDOO, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-06-22-actor-luzuko-nteleko-has-died/ Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died], ''SowetanLive'', Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021</ref>
|Line 102:
|Line 150:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Luzuko Nteleko Biography: Family, Education, Death -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= Luzuko Nteleko Biography: Family, Education, Death -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Luzuko Nteleko Biography, Luzuko Nteleko death, Luzuko Nteleko dies, Luzuko Nteleko died, Luzuko Nteleko family, Luzuko Nteleko education, Luzuko Nteleko age
|keywords= Luzuko Nteleko Biography, Luzuko Nteleko death, Luzuko Nteleko dies, Luzuko Nteleko died, Luzuko Nteleko family, Luzuko Nteleko education, Luzuko Nteleko age
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Luzuko Nteleko
|image_alt= Luzuko Nteleko
}}
}}
[[Category:South African Actors]]
[[Category:South African Actors]]
Latest revision as of 10:39, 22 June 2021
|Luzuko Nteleko
Luzuko Nteleko
|Born
|Luzuko S'phelo Nteleko
February 16, 1984
|Died
|June 21, 2021(aged 37)
|Cause of death
|Unknown
|Alma mater
|Wits Tech
|Years active
|2012-2021
|Known for
|Being an Actor
Luzuko Nteleko was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.
Background
Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.[1] Luzuko Nteleko was originally from Sebokeng, Gauteng. At the time of his death, he resided in Johannesburg.[2]
Siblings
He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.[1]
Career
Luzuko owned an educational/industrial theatre and promotions company.
In 2014 he had a starring role in the Mzansi Magic miniseries 4 Hours, playing a man who has four hours to save his family after they were kidnapped and buried alive by a gangster.
In the same year, he had a guest-starring role in the SABC1 sitcom Single Galz.
Between 2014 and 2016, he had a recurring role on the SABC1 drama series Mfolozi Street and in 2016 he starred as X in the third season of SABC1's fashion drama series Tempy Pushas.[2]
TV Roles
|Show
|Character
|4 Hours - Season 1
|Jacob Boy
|Ambitions - Season 1
|Wandile Cibane (as Luzuko Ntleko)
|City Ses'la - Season 4
|Guest Star
|eKasi: Our Stories - Season 5
|John
|Gauteng Maboneng - Season 2
|Byron "Two Feet" Majozi
|Isidingo - Season 1
|Manqoba
|isiPantsula - Season 1
|Xolani
|Keeping Score - Season 1
|Zuko
|Mfolozi Street - Season 1 & Season 2
|Lwazi
|Mzansi Love - Season 2 (Kasi Style)
|JJ
|Ring of Lies - Season 2
|OPW Director
|Single Galz - Season 1
|Bobby
|Streets of Mangaung - Season 1
|Student Constable Lebogang Chuene
|Tempy Pushas - Season 3
|X
|Zone 14 - Season 3 & Season 4
|Loyiso
Death
Luzuko Nteleko died aged 37. His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.
The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. [1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 CHRIZELDA KEKANA AND DEEPIKA NAIDOO, Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died, SowetanLive, Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Luzuko Nteleko, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 22, 2021