Luzuko Nteleko was a South African actor and entrepreneur best known for his television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable Lebogang Chuene on Streets of Mangaung, in 2012.

Background

Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.[1] Luzuko Nteleko was originally from Sebokeng, Gauteng. At the time of his death, he resided in Johannesburg.[2]





Siblings

He had a sister named Nomsa Nteleko.[1]

Career

Luzuko owned an educational/industrial theatre and promotions company.

In 2014 he had a starring role in the Mzansi Magic miniseries 4 Hours, playing a man who has four hours to save his family after they were kidnapped and buried alive by a gangster.

In the same year, he had a guest-starring role in the SABC1 sitcom Single Galz.

Between 2014 and 2016, he had a recurring role on the SABC1 drama series Mfolozi Street and in 2016 he starred as X in the third season of SABC1's fashion drama series Tempy Pushas.[2]

TV Roles

Caption text Show Character 4 Hours - Season 1 Jacob Boy Ambitions - Season 1 Wandile Cibane (as Luzuko Ntleko) City Ses'la - Season 4 Guest Star eKasi: Our Stories - Season 5 John Gauteng Maboneng - Season 2 Byron "Two Feet" Majozi Isidingo - Season 1 Manqoba isiPantsula - Season 1 Xolani Keeping Score - Season 1 Zuko Mfolozi Street - Season 1 & Season 2 Lwazi Mzansi Love - Season 2 (Kasi Style) JJ Ring of Lies - Season 2 OPW Director Single Galz - Season 1 Bobby Streets of Mangaung - Season 1 Student Constable Lebogang Chuene Tempy Pushas - Season 3 X Zone 14 - Season 3 & Season 4 Loyiso

Death

Luzuko Nteleko died aged 37. His death was confirmed on Tuesday 22 June 2021. The actor is believed to have died on Monday 21 June and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing.

The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. [1]