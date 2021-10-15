Lwazi Mzobe is the spokesperson for the Liberation Struggle War Veterans, which was established when the MK Military Veterans Association was disbanded as an ANC structure. It was confirmed that Mzobe worked as a writer at the eThekwini Municipality.

Holding Defence Minister Hostage

Mzobe was the leader of the vets who first staged a sleep-in at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in October 2021 and who then took Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thabang Makwetla hostage at the St George's Hotel on 14 October 2021. The ministers were rescued at 2am by the Special Task Force, which is headed by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mzobe denied the two ministers and deputy minister had been taken hostage, although the government and police labelled it a hostage event. [1]