Lwazi Sibanda
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Lwazi Sibanda is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as women's proportional representative for Matabeleland North.

Personal Details

Born: 7 December 1969.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Political career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Matabeleland North
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Anastasia Chikuni Sibusisiwe Budha Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu
Marilyn Pullen Mafoko Labode Mail Nkomo
Hawa Jele Lwazi Sibanda Molly Mnkandla
Molly Dhlodhlo Phyllis Ndlovu Sihle Moyo
Angelina Moyo Anastasia Moyo Musa Ncube
Irene Hadebe Siphiwe Mabhena Enia Nyoni

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

References







References

