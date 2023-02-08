|
'''Lwazi Sibanda''' is
a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Matabeleland North Constituency]].
'''Lwazi Sibanda''' is MDC-T . was elected into parliament in July 2013[[Matabeleland North]].
==
Background== |+
====
Lwazi Sibanda was born on 12/7/1969 in |+
was on
==Political career==
==Political career==
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|Lwazi Sibanda
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Lwazi Sibanda is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as women's proportional representative for Matabeleland North.
Personal Details
Born: 7 December 1969.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Service / Career
Events
Further Reading
References
References