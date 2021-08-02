Difference between revisions of "Lydia Chimonyo Secondary"
Latest revision as of 08:43, 2 August 2021
|Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 26 2494
Lydia Chimonyo Secondary is a Girls High School in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Lisnacloon Farm, Nhedziwa, Ward 1, PO Box 100, Chimanimani.
Telephone: 026 2494
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
