Difference between revisions of "Lydia Tsvangirai"

Latest revision as of 20:35, 28 May 2020
|Lydia Tsvangirai
|Born
|Lydia Tsvangirai
|Residence
|Buhera
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Known for
|Mother of Morgan Tsvangirai
|Children
|Morgan Tsvangirai
Lydia Tsvangirai is the mother of the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
She made the news in February 2018 after the death of Tsvangirai when she declared in that she didn't want to MDC-T official, Nelson Chamisa and Tsvangirai's wife Elizabeth Macheka at the funeral. She threatened that she'd commit suicide if the two came to the funeral:
“…udza vana sekuru vako, Eliza handidi kumuona pano…face yaChamisa handidi kuiona. Hezvino ndiripano ndingazvisungirira” (Tell your uncles, I don’t want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa here, or else I will kill myself)[1]
Lydia Tsvangirai Funeral Video
References
- ↑ Video: Tsvangirai’s Mother Says She Does Not Want To See Elizabeth, Chamisa, Threatens Suicide, Pindula News, Published: 17 Feb 2018, Retrieved: 20 February 2018