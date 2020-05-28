Difference between revisions of "Lydia Tsvangirai"

Latest revision as of 20:35, 28 May 2020

BornLydia Tsvangirai
ResidenceBuhera
NationalityZimbabwe
Known forMother of Morgan Tsvangirai
ChildrenMorgan Tsvangirai

Lydia Tsvangirai is the mother of the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

She made the news in February 2018 after the death of Tsvangirai when she declared in that she didn't want to MDC-T official, Nelson Chamisa and Tsvangirai's wife Elizabeth Macheka at the funeral. She threatened that she'd commit suicide if the two came to the funeral:

“…udza vana sekuru vako, Eliza handidi kumuona pano…face yaChamisa handidi kuiona. Hezvino ndiripano ndingazvisungirira” (Tell your uncles, I don’t want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa here, or else I will kill myself)[1]

Lydia Tsvangirai Funeral Video

Tsvangirai's Mother: I don't want to see Nelson Chamisa, Elizabeth Macheka



References

