Difference between revisions of "Lyndon Tuyani Nkomo"

Lyndon Nkomo

Lyndon Tuyani Nkomo holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) (LLB. (Hons)) degree from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Laws (LLM) (Communications Laws) degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He is a registered Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Conveyancer. Lyndon has over two decades of legal experience in both private practice and the corporate sector. He also chairs and sits on a number of Boards including those of Not for Profit Organisations like Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe. He is the current head of legal and compliance (Company Secretary) of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited.[1]

Education

Career

He is a registered Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Conveyancer whose research interests are in Human Rights with special focus on freedom of expression and the right to privacy, Telecommunications Law, Broadcasting Law and Cyber Law and Disability Rights Law. Lyndon practiced law with Messrs Muvingi and Mugadza, Legal Practitioners, Messrs T.K. Hove and Partners Legal Practitioners and Messrs Atherstone and Cook, Legal Practitioners before joining the Posts and Telecommunications Corporation as a Legal Officer in 2000. Lyndon has been the Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services of NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited since 2001 – 2016. Lyndon is a Director of a newly established online news company called, The Witness Media Company (Private) Limited. He is also a founding Trustee of Development Research Centre for Southern Africa and is a co-founder and trustee of Deaf Zimbabwe Trust.[2]

Experience

Trustee - Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (Jan 2013 – Present)

Legal Advisor - Post and Telecommunications Corporation Zimbabwe (Aug 2000 – Feb 2001)

Legal Practitioner - Atherstone and Cook, Legal Practitioners (Jan 1996 – Aug 2000)

Video

References