Difference between revisions of "Lynett Chirwa"

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chegutu RDC with 750 votes, beating Solomon Simon Sandanga of MDC-Alliance with 561 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

