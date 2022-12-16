|description=Lynette Karenyi - Kore is a politician and currently one of the 3 Vice residents in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Karenyi went to St Patrick ' s Mission School for secondary school education. She is married and soon after completing her high school she studied for a secretarial course. She also did courses in good governance and information, communication and technology (ICT). She holds a Bachelor of Law (BL), Bachelor of Laws (BLL) and a Master of Philosophy degrees all from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) .

'''Lynette Karenyi - Kore''' is a politician and currently one of the 3 Vice residents in the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC). She was elected to the position at the party's Congress on 25 May 2019.

'''Lynette Karenyi - Kore''' is a politician and currently one of the 3 Vice residents in the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC). She was elected to the position at the party's Congress on 25 May 2019.

Lynette Karenyi - Kore is a politician and currently one of the 3 Vice residents in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). She was elected to the position at the party's Congress on 25 May 2019.

Personal Details

Married.



School / Education

Secondary: St Patrick's Mission School.

Soon after completing her high school she studied for a secretarial course. She also did courses in good governance and information, communication and technology (ICT).

Tertiary: Bachelor of Law (BL), Bachelor of Laws (BLL) and a Master of Philosophy degrees all from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Service/Career

At the formation of the MDC in 1999 Karenyi became ward 16 Secretary in Mutare before she was elevated to become the district secretary for Mutare North in 2000.

In 2003, Karenyi became the first elected MDC Councillor for ward 16 and joined Mutare city council. In 2006 she became the provincial secretary for Manicaland province and later in 2007 the national Organising secretary for the Assembly of Women.

Lynette Karenyi addressing a rally

In the June 2008 elections, she was elected Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West.

In 2014 she was elected to become the National Chairperson of the MDC-T Women’s Assembly, a position she held until she became Vice President in May 2019.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chimanimani West returned to Parliament:

Munacho Mutezo of Zanu PF with 9 997 votes or 56.22 percent,

Lynette Karenyi of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 019 votes or 39.47 percent, Guide Dube of MDC–N with 598 votes or 3.36 percent,

1 others with 167 votes or 0.94 percent.

Total 17 781 votes

Election to MDC Vice Presidency - 2019

At the first MDC Congress in May 2019 since the merger of the different groups, Karenyi was elected the one of the party's 3 vice presidents. The others being Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

