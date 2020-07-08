| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Lynette Karenyi - Kore is a politician and currently one of the 3 Vice residents in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). She was elected to the position at the party's Congress on 25 May 2019.

Background & Education

Karenyi went to St Patrick's Mission School for secondary school education.

She holds a Bachelor of Law (BL), Bachelor of Laws (BLL) and a Master of Philosophy degrees all from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Political career

At the formation of the MDC in 1999 Karenyi became ward 16 Secretary in Mutare before she was elevated to become the district secretary for Mutare North in 2000.

In 2003, Karenyi became the first elected MDC Councillor for ward 16 and joined Mutare city council. In 2006 she became the provincial secretary for Manicaland province and later in 2007 the national Organising secretary for the Assembly of Women.

Lynette Karenyi addressing a rally

In the June 2008 elections, she was elected Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West in 2008.

In 2014 she was elected to become the National Chairperson of the MDC-T Women’s Assembly, a position she held until she became Vice President in may 2019.

Election to MDC Vice Presidency - 2019

At the first MDC Congress in May 2019 since the merger of the different groups, Karenyi was elected the one of the party's 3 vice presidents. The others being Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Lynette Karenyi