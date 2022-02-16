Pindula

In July 2018, M'clean Murauro was elected to Ward 31 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 631 votes.
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 31 [[Mutare RDC]] with 631 votes, beating [[Pedzisai Gojo]] of Zanu-PF with 618 votes, [[Fungai Sarah Musengere]], independent with 156 votes and [[Petros Mashapa]] of NPF with 13 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
The [[Masvingo]] Local Government is '''Masvingo Municipality''' and [[Masvingo RDC]].
In July 2018, M'clean Murauro was elected to Ward 31 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 631 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Mutare RDC with 631 votes, beating Pedzisai Gojo of Zanu-PF with 618 votes, Fungai Sarah Musengere, independent with 156 votes and Petros Mashapa of NPF with 13 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
