Difference between revisions of "M.O The Rapper"

M.O The Rapper
BornAlvin Munondo
DiedOctober 5, 2020(2020-10-05)

M.O The Rapper (Real name Alvin Munondo) was a Zimbabwean rapper. M.O died on 5 October in Harare.

Background

He grew up and was based in Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West. At one point MO The rapper was once a Chinhoyi City Park Marshal.

Career

According to someone who identified themselves as his close relative, A few videos of recording purported to have been taken at the rapper’s funeral 3 weeks ago were posted on YouTube of other artists performing to a crowd at night.

Personal Life

MO The Rapper’s father died in May 2020, a few months before MO's death.

Videos

References

