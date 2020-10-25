Difference between revisions of "M.O The Rapper"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | name = M.O The Rapper<!-- use common name/article title --> | image = MO Rapper.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and n...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:57, 25 October 2020
|M.O The Rapper
|Born
|Alvin Munondo
|Died
|October 5, 2020
M.O The Rapper (Real name Alvin Munondo) was a Zimbabwean rapper. M.O died on 5 October in Harare.
Background
He grew up and was based in Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West. At one point MO The rapper was once a Chinhoyi City Park Marshal.
Career
According to someone who identified themselves as his close relative, A few videos of recording purported to have been taken at the rapper’s funeral 3 weeks ago were posted on YouTube of other artists performing to a crowd at night.
Personal Life
MO The Rapper’s father died in May 2020, a few months before MO's death.
Videos