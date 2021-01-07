Difference between revisions of "MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement"

The judgment concerns the leadership dispute in the Movement for Democratic Change formerly led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), who died in February 2018.[1]

History of the Case

The case against Nelson Chamisa was brought by a member of a rival faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).[2]

The case was brought before the courts by Elias Mashavira, Elias Mudzuri, Thokozani Khupe, and Douglas Mwonzora.

The case was an appeal against the entire judgment of the High Court, sitting at Harare, handed down on 8 May 2019.[3]

Supreme Court Decision

On 31 March 2020, Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa’s leadership of the main opposition MDC was illegitimate and ordered it to hold an election to replace him within three months.

The court said the process that made Chamisa acting party president after Morgan Tsvangirai died in February 2018 was illegal and therefore null and void.[2]