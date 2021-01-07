Difference between revisions of "MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement"

The judgement also ordered the holding of an [[MDC-T Extraordinary Congress 2020|Extraordinary Congress]] to elect a new party President. The extraordinary congress would be convened by Thokozani Khupe in her capacity as MDC Acting President. If however, she failed or was unable to do so by the end of June 2020, the court ordered that the Congress should be convened by [[Morgen Komichi]] in his capacity as MDC National Chairperson by the end of July.<ref name="Veritas"/>

The Supreme Court judgement confirmed the High Court decision that Thokozani Khupe, the Deputy President of MDC-T elected at its 2014 Congress, automatically became the Acting President on Tsvangirai's death in terms of the [[MDC-T Constitution|MDC Constitution]].

The court said the process that made Chamisa acting party president after Morgan Tsvangirai died in February 2018 was illegal and therefore null and void.<ref name="Reuters"/>

The court said the process that made Chamisa acting party president after Morgan Tsvangirai died in February 2018 was illegal and therefore null and void.<ref name="Reuters"/>

The case was an appeal against the entire judgment of the High Court, sitting at Harare, handed down on 8 May 2019.<ref name="VZ">[http://www.veritaszim.net/sites/veritas_d/files/MDC%20et%20al%20v%20Mashavira%20et%20al%20-%20SC56-2020.pdf Judgment No. SC 56/2020 Civil Appeal No. SC 289/2019], ''Veritas'', Published: No Date, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

The case was brought before the courts by [[Elias Mashavira]], [[Elias Mudzuri]], [[Thokozani Khupe]], and [[Douglas Mwonzora]]. It was an appeal against the entire judgment of the [[ High Court ]] , sitting at [[ Harare ]] , handed down on 8 May 2019.<ref name="VZ">[http://www.veritaszim.net/sites/veritas_d/files/MDC%20et%20al%20v%20Mashavira%20et%20al%20-%20SC56-2020.pdf Judgment No. SC 56/2020 Civil Appeal No. SC 289/2019], ''Veritas'', Published: No Date, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

The case was brought before the courts by [[Elias Mashavira]], [[Elias Mudzuri]], [[Thokozani Khupe]], and [[Douglas Mwonzora]].

The case against [[Nelson Chamisa]] was brought by a member of a rival faction of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC).<ref name="Reuters">[https://www.reuters.com/article/us-zimbabwe-politics/zimbabwe-court-rules-chamisa-not-legitimate-leader-of-opposition-idUSKBN21I2PH Zimbabwe court rules Chamisa not legitimate leader of opposition], ''Reuters'', Published: March 31, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

The case against [[Nelson Chamisa]] was brought by a member of a rival faction of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC).<ref name="Reuters">[https://www.reuters.com/article/us-zimbabwe-politics/zimbabwe-court-rules-chamisa-not-legitimate-leader-of-opposition-idUSKBN21I2PH Zimbabwe court rules Chamisa not legitimate leader of opposition], ''Reuters'', Published: March 31, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

The judgment concerns the leadership dispute in the Movement for Democratic Change formerly led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), who died in February 2018.[1]

History of the Case

The case against Nelson Chamisa was brought by a member of a rival faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).[2]

The case was brought before the courts by Elias Mashavira, Elias Mudzuri, Thokozani Khupe, and Douglas Mwonzora. It was an appeal against the entire judgment of the High Court, sitting at Harare, handed down on 8 May 2019.[3]

Supreme Court Decision

On 31 March 2020, Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa’s leadership of the main opposition MDC was illegitimate and ordered it to hold an election to replace him within three months.

The court said the process that made Chamisa acting party president after Morgan Tsvangirai died in February 2018 was illegal and therefore null and void.[2]



The Supreme Court judgement confirmed the High Court decision that Thokozani Khupe, the Deputy President of MDC-T elected at its 2014 Congress, automatically became the Acting President on Tsvangirai's death in terms of the MDC Constitution.

The judgement also ordered the holding of an Extraordinary Congress to elect a new party President. The extraordinary congress would be convened by Thokozani Khupe in her capacity as MDC Acting President. If however, she failed or was unable to do so by the end of June 2020, the court ordered that the Congress should be convened by Morgen Komichi in his capacity as MDC National Chairperson by the end of July.[1]