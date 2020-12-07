Difference between revisions of "Ma9Nine"

Ma9Nine is a Zimbabwean musician popularly known for his breakthrough Zimdancehall song Windi Womtshova

Background

Ma9Nine was born Hansel Ndlovu.[1]

Career

He started his music career as an Acapella artiste before joining doing Afro-pop songs. He eventually settled on Zimdancehall which he sings in Ndebele.

In 2020 he recorded his breakthrough single Windi Womtshova. In the same year, Ma9Nine became the first musician from Bulawayo to record with Chill Spot Records. He was featured on the Mashwede Zimdancehall riddim through a single titled Wena that was produced by Levels.

He has collaborated with Enzo Ishall and featured on the Pandemic riddim by Oskid which featured on NashTV's Color Vibes.[2]