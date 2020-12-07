Difference between revisions of "Ma9Nine"

He has collaborated with [[Enzo Ishall]] and featured on the Pandemic riddim by [[Oskid]] which featured on [[NashTV]]'s Color Vibes.<ref>https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ma9nine-popularises-ndebele-dancehall/</ref>

He has collaborated with [[Enzo Ishall]] and featured on the Pandemic riddim by [[Oskid]] which featured on [[NashTV]]'s Color Vibes.<ref>https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ma9nine-popularises-ndebele-dancehall/</ref>

In 2020 , Ma9Nine became the first musician from [[Bulawayo]] to record with [[Chill Spot Records]]. He was featured on the [[Mashwede]] Zimdancehall riddim through a single titled ''Wena'' that was produced by [[Levels]].

In 2019 he recorded his breakthrough single ''Windi Womtshova''. The song was used on [[Skyz Metro FM]] as the theme song for a programme called ''Isifamfamu''.<ref>https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2019/11/03/ma9nine-takes-dancehall-scene-storm/</ref>

In 2020 he recorded his breakthrough single ''Windi Womtshova''. In the same year , Ma9Nine became the first musician from [[Bulawayo]] to record with [[Chill Spot Records]]. He was featured on the [[Mashwede]] Zimdancehall riddim through a single titled ''Wena'' that was produced by [[Levels]].

He started his music career as an Acapella artiste before joining doing Afro-pop songs. He eventually settled on [[Zimdancehall]] which he sings in [[Ndebele]].

He started his music career as an Acapella artiste before joining doing Afro-pop songs. He eventually settled on [[Zimdancehall]] which he sings in [[Ndebele]].

Ma9Nine is a Zimbabwean musician popularly known for his breakthrough Zimdancehall song Windi Womtshova

Background

Ma9Nine was born Hansel Ndlovu.[1]

Career

He started his music career as an Acapella artiste before joining doing Afro-pop songs. He eventually settled on Zimdancehall which he sings in Ndebele.

In 2019 he recorded his breakthrough single Windi Womtshova. The song was used on Skyz Metro FM as the theme song for a programme called Isifamfamu.[2]

In 2020, Ma9Nine became the first musician from Bulawayo to record with Chill Spot Records. He was featured on the Mashwede Zimdancehall riddim through a single titled Wena that was produced by Levels.

He has collaborated with Enzo Ishall and featured on the Pandemic riddim by Oskid which featured on NashTV's Color Vibes.[3]

Discography

Singles

Windi Womtshova

Wena

Ngonana Nce

Ngama nine nine

Malaika

Salibonani