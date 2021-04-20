Mabasa Sasa is a Zimbabwean journalist and former Zimbabwe Newspapers Group’s head of content syndication and Sunday Mail editor.

Career

Mabasa Sasa was a one time editor of the Southern Times in Namibia and also served as deputy editor of The Herald under Caesar Zvayi.

Sasa was removed as editor of The Sunday Mail in December 2018 after his ally George Charamba was removed as permanent secretary. The post of head of content syndication did not exist before Sasa was appointed.

Accident and Resignation

Sasa appeared before a Zimpapers disciplinary hearing for supplying false information to the police after wrecking a company vehicle while driving without a licence sometime in 2018.

The insurance company refused to repair the vehicle after discovering Sasa was not licenced to drive. Sasa opted to resign rather than to be fired. He resigned in June 2019 and made the announcement via Twitter. Sasa tweeted a YouTube video of Frank Sinatra belting his hit tune ‘My Way’. [1]