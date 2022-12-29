Mabel Chinomona

She is a Widow with 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls and a grandmother of 3

She was deputy chief whip for ten years and SROC member for 10 years. She was also a member of the Portfolio Committee as well as mines and energy.

She was deputy chief whip for ten years and SROC member for 10 years. She was also a member of the Portfolio Committee as well as mines and energy.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutoko]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mutoko]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mutoko]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

She worked in the Ministry of Local Government for ten years, Member of Parliament for Mutoko for 15 years and was also Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

She worked in the Ministry of Local Government for ten years, Member of Parliament for Mutoko for 15 years and was also Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

''' Chinomona ''' was also in the Women's League and was Director for the Commissariat and now she is a Provincial Member.

Chinomona was also in the Women's League and was Director for the Commissariat and now she is a Provincial Member.

She joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] late '''1975'''. At independence, she became Chairperson for Mashonaland East for ten years. She then became the political commissar.

She joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] late '''1975'''. At independence, she became Chairperson for Mashonaland East for ten years. She then became the political commissar.

She is a widow with 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls and a grandmother of 3. <br/>

Mabel Memory Chinomona is a Zimbabwan politician from ZANU-PF and the President of the Senate. She was the Deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2013 to 2018.

Chinomona was elected into Parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutoko North Constituency. Chinomona was appointed as the Secretary of the ZANU PF Women’s League in December 2017 replacing Grace Mugabe who was expelled from the party losing her position as the women's league boss. Mabel was re-elected into Parliament in 2018 after winning with 16 902 votes.

Mabel Chinomona was the President of the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament. Along with Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, she made the momentous but eminently dubious decision to accept the letter from Senator Douglas Mwonzora expelling MDC Alliance Senators from Parliament.

Personal Details

Born: 21 January 1958.

She is a widow with 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls and a grandmother of 3.



Education

Primary: Kaware School.

Secondary: Nyamuzuwe High School, Junior Certificate, Murehwa High School – O Level.

Tertiary: Speciss College – Secretariate, local government certificate, Kushinga Phikhela – National Certificate in Administration



Service/Career

She joined the Second Chimurenga late 1975. At independence, she became Chairperson for Mashonaland East for ten years. She then became the political commissar.

Chinomona was also in the Women's League and was Director for the Commissariat and now she is a Provincial Member.

She worked in the Ministry of Local Government for ten years, Member of Parliament for Mutoko for 15 years and was also Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko North returned to Parliament:

Mabel Chinomona of Zanu PF, Unopposed.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko North returned to Parliament:

Mabel Chinomona of Zanu PF with 16 809 votes or 88.03 percent,

of Zanu PF with 16 809 votes or 88.03 percent, Givemore Chinopfumbuka of MDC–T with 1 989 votes or 10.42 percent,

Edson Mugoma of MDC–N with 297 votes or 1.56 percent,

Total 19 095 votes

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mabel Chinomona was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Mabel Chinomona is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, she was given a loan of US$119,805.00 which she never paid back. [1]

Parliamentary Career

She was deputy chief whip for ten years and SROC member for 10 years. She was also a member of the Portfolio Committee as well as mines and energy.

































References