Mabel Chinomona is the current President of the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament. Along with Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, she made the momentous but eminently dubious decision to accept the letter from Senator Douglas Mwonzora expelling MDC Alliance Senators from Parliament .

'''Mabel Chinomona''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the [[ZANU-PF]] party . In 2020, she was President of the Senate . She was the Deputy speaker of the National Assembly. She was elected into parliament in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Mutoko North Constituency]]. ''' Chinomona ''' was appointed as the Secretary for Women’s League in ''' December 2017 ''' replacing [[Grace Mugabe]] who was expelled from the party losing her position as the women's league boss. ''' Mabel ''' was re-elected into parliament in ''' 2018 ''' after winning with 16 902 votes .

'''Mabel Chinomona''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the [[ZANU-PF]] party. She is the Deputy speaker of the National Assembly.She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Mutoko North Constituency]].Chinomona was appointed as the Secretary for Women’s League in December 2017 replacing [[Grace Mugabe]] who was expelled from the party losing her position as the women's league boss.Mabel was re-elected into parliament in the 2018 harmonised elections after winning with 16 902 votes.

Mabel Chinomona is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. In 2020, she was President of the Senate. She was the Deputy speaker of the National Assembly. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutoko North Constituency. Chinomona was appointed as the Secretary for Women’s League in December 2017 replacing Grace Mugabe who was expelled from the party losing her position as the women's league boss. Mabel was re-elected into parliament in 2018 after winning with 16 902 votes.



Mabel Chinomona is the current President of the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament. Along with Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, she made the momentous but eminently dubious decision to accept the letter from Senator Douglas Mwonzora expelling MDC Alliance Senators from Parliament.

Background

Mabel Memory Chinomona was born on 21 January 1958.She joined the Liberation Struggle late 1975. At independence she became Chairperson for Mashonaland East for ten years. She then became the political commissar. She was also in the Women's League and was Director for the Commissariat and now she is a Provincial Member.

ACADEMIC & PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS/TRAINING

Primary: Kaware School

Secondary: Nyamuzuwa High, Junior Certificate, Murehwa High – O'Level

Tertiary: Speciss College – Secretariate, local government certificate, Kushinga Phikhela – National Certificate in Administration

General Career

She worked in the Ministry of Local Government for ten years, Member of Parliament for Mutoko for 15 years and was also Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mabel Chinomona was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Mabel Chinomona is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, she was given a loan of US$119,805.00 which she never paid back. [1]

Parliamentary Career

She was deputy chief whip for ten years and SROC member for 10 years. She was also a member of the Portfolio Committee as well as mines and energy.





Trivia

She is a Widow with 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls and a grandmother of 3





























References