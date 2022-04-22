



Mabel Ndakaripa Munyuki-Hungwe is a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner.

Background

Mabel Hungwe is the wife of Vincent Hungwe who was chairman of the Public Service Commission when she was appointed ZACC commissioner.

Her brother-in-law is Charles Hungwe who was hired to head the Lesotho High Court bench to try a former Lesotho top army officer, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, and eight other military servicemen on murder charges. Hungwe's brother-in-law is viewed as a protégé of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe in November 2017 following a military-assisted takeover.[1]

Mabel and Vincent Hungwe have a son named Mukudzeyi.[2]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and Plant Genetics from the University of Minnesota in the United States of America. Hungwe also holds a Master of Policy Studies, Public Policy Analysis from the University of Zimbabwe. Mabel Hungwe holds a PhD in Human Geography from Lund University in Sweden.[3]

Career

She is the Program Director and Trustee at Barefoot Education for Afrika Trust in the field of community development, local government, gender, agricultural project development and management, developmental communication, land reform, social capital, civil society engagement and dialogue, learning and knowledge management.

Mabel Munyuki-Hungwe has had regional experience in various organizations such as NEPAD, FAO, USAID, SADC’s Food Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN), OXFAM, the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU) and the Initiative for Development and Equity in African Agriculture (IDEAA) in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. She has worked extensively in the promotion of families in rural areas especially following the economic crisis and land reform programme that made rural communities vulnerable in terms of food security and broken family systems.[3]

In July 2019, Hungwe was appointed a member of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mabel Hungwe was part of the 12 people submitted by Parliament following interviews of about 38 candidates. Parliament submitted the constitutionally prescribed 12 people from which the President was obliged to appoint eight to sit as members of ZACC. She was however not sworn in on 15 July 2019 as she could not attend the function as she was out of Zimbabwe.[4]

Books

Land Reform and Tenure in Southern Africa: Current Practices, Alternatives, and Prospects (2004) edited by Mabel Hungwe

In Search of 'Community' in Zimbabwe s fast Track Resettlement Area of Mazowe District. (Meddelanden fran Lunds universitets geografiska institution Avhandlingar; 194). (2001)

Zimbabwe's Agricultural Revolution Revisited