'''Mabel Kaundikiza''' is a
Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Maramba Pfungwe Constituency]].
'''Mabel Kaundikiza''' is a politician from PF. was elected into parliamentin July 2013[[]].
Related Profiles You Might Want to See
|Mabel Kaundikiza
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Mabel Kaundikiza is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman proportional representative for Mashonaland East.
Personal Details
Born: 14 July 1960.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
