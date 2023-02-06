Pindula

'''Mabel Kaundikiza''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Maramba Pfungwe Constituency]].  
'''Mabel Kaundikiza''' is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' as a woman proportional representative for [[Mashonaland East]].  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Mabel Kaundikiza was born on 7/14/1960
'''Born:''' 14 July 1960. <br/>
  
==Political career==
==School / Education==
##Career##
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
==Service/Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes. 
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Mashonaland East]]
|-
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
|-
| [[Catherine Mutambe]] || '''[[Spiwe Muchenje]]''' || '''[[Marbel Nkatazo]]'''
|-
| [[Rose Chikova]] || [[Maureen Kademaunga]] || '''[[Gertrude Hungwa]]'''
|-
| [[Shumirai Kanengoni]] || [[Sibonakaliso Nkomo]] || '''[[Mabel Kaundikiza]]'''
|-
| [[Jenifer Chiguvare]] || [[Annah Myambo]] || '''[[Lilian Zemura]]'''
|-
| [[Clarah Chikepe]] || [[Florence Machinga]] || '''[[Roseline Makoni]]'''
|-
| [[Tinashe Bhoro]] || [[Caroline Munemo]] || [[Sylvia Utete-Masango]]
 
|}
 
|}
  
==Events==
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
Mabel Kaundikiza
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Mabel Kaundikiza is a politician from Zanu PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman proportional representative for Mashonaland East.

Personal Details

Born: 14 July 1960.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland East
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Catherine Mutambe Spiwe Muchenje Marbel Nkatazo
Rose Chikova Maureen Kademaunga Gertrude Hungwa
Shumirai Kanengoni Sibonakaliso Nkomo Mabel Kaundikiza
Jenifer Chiguvare Annah Myambo Lilian Zemura
Clarah Chikepe Florence Machinga Roseline Makoni
Tinashe Bhoro Caroline Munemo Sylvia Utete-Masango

Events

References

