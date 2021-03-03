Areas that fall under the general administrative area (DO) of Mabelreign include Greencroft, Haig Park, Sunridge, Ashdown Park, Meyrick Park, St. Andrews Park, Sentosa, Strathaven (up to West Road) and Cotswold Hills. Neighbouring suburbs are [[Marlborough]], [[Avondale]] and [[Belvedere]]

Areas that fall under the general administrative area (DO) of Mabelreign include Greencroft, Haig Park, Sunridge, Ashdown Park, Meyrick Park, St. Andrews Park, Sentosa, Strathaven (up to West Road) and Cotswold Hills. Neighbouring suburbs are [[Marlborough]], [[Avondale]] and [[Belvedere]]

'''Mabelreign ''' is a north -western suburb of [[Harare]], the capital of [[Zimbabwe]]. There are a number of shopping centres in the area. The [[Mabelreign post office]], [[Mabelreign Police Station]], municipality offices (District Office), and a local clinic are located on Stortford parade in [[Mabelreign shopping centre]]. [[Hallingbury Primary School]], [[Haig Park Primary]] and [[Alfred Beit School]] are Primary schools in the area. Secondary schools include [[Ellis Robins]] School , and [[Mabelreign Girls]] High School.

'''Mabelreign ''' is a north -western suburb of [[Harare]], the capital of [[Zimbabwe]]. There are a number of shopping centres in the area. The [[Mabelreign post office]], [[Mabelreign Police Station]], municipality offices (District Office), and a local clinic are located on Stortford parade in [[Mabelreign shopping centre]]. [[Hallingbury Primary School]], [[Haig Park Primary]] and [[Alfred Beit School]] are Primary schools in the area. Secondary schools include [[Ellis Robins School ]], and [[Mabelreign Girls]] High School.

Mabelreign is a north -western suburb of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. There are a number of shopping centres in the area. The Mabelreign post office, Mabelreign Police Station, municipality offices (District Office), and a local clinic are located on Stortford parade in Mabelreign shopping centre. Hallingbury Primary School, Haig Park Primary and Alfred Beit School are Primary schools in the area. Secondary schools include Ellis Robins School, and Mabelreign Girls High School.

Areas that fall under the general administrative area (DO) of Mabelreign include Greencroft, Haig Park, Sunridge, Ashdown Park, Meyrick Park, St. Andrews Park, Sentosa, Strathaven (up to West Road) and Cotswold Hills. Neighbouring suburbs are Marlborough, Avondale and Belvedere

Its History

In 1892 Edward Walter Kermode claimed a farm and registered it as 'Spring Valley Range', later to become Mabelreign. He arrived in the country from the Isle of Man with the pioneer column as a personal servant of Archibald Calqhoun, the country’s first administrator

Shortly after registering the farm, in 1895, Kermode returned to the Isle of Man where he married.

Mabelreign was named after Miss Mabel Mann, who was a fiancee of a surveyor named Swatheral. Miss Mann laid claim to the land despite the fact that the title was already held.[1]











