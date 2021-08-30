It boasts of two boarding hostels namely Hellen Swan and Lorna Tredgold. It features well in competitive sport within and outside Harare. Two girls from the school were part of the Zimbabwe girls football team to Kenya sponsored by Copa Coca-Cola ('''2018''').

'''Mabelreign Girls High School''' is on Sherwood Drive, [[Mabelreign]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] . It is the sister school to [[Ellis Robins High School]].

Mabelreign Girls High School is on Sherwood Drive, Mabelreign, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is the sister school to Ellis Robins High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: Cnr Sherwood Drive and Takeley Rd, PO BOX M96, [[Harare].

Telephone: (263) (24) 2305171, +263 4 331 103, +263 4 305 256.

Cell:

Email: mabelreigngirls@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mabelreign-Girls-High-206167322790408/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

It boasts of two boarding hostels namely Hellen Swan and Lorna Tredgold. It features well in competitive sport within and outside Harare. Two girls from the school were part of the Zimbabwe girls football team to Kenya sponsored by Copa Coca-Cola (2018).

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template