Latest revision as of 14:33, 12 December 2022
|Mabie Mashinya
|Residence
|Chitungwiza South
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Politician and Activist
|Years active
|18
|Political party
|Independent Candidate
|Spouse(s)
|Funwel Mashinya
|Children
|Brian, Tatenda , Funwel
Mabie Mashinya was a Zimbabwean politician for Chitungwiza South Constituency. She is also a feminist and a woman activist who has advocated for the upliftment of women in her constituency and across Zimbabwe.
Personal Details
Born: 19 October 1969.
Marriage: to Funnel Mashinya.
Children: Three sons.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
he has been involved in women's income generating projects in their backyards, which include poultry and women savings groups. She became involved in politics since the beginning of the MDC in 1999 under Morgan Tsvangirai. She participated in the harmonized elections during 2008 and 2013. Chitungwiza councillor candidate in 2008 harmonized elections under MDC and Chitungwiza South Member of Parliament candidate in 2013.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza South returned to Parliament:
- Christopher Chigumba of Zanu PF with 8 126 votes or 46.85 percent,
- Canisio Makururu of MDC–T with 7 888 votes or 45.48 percent,
- Mabie Mashinya of MDC–N with 927 votes or 5.35 percent,
- 2 others with 402 votes or 2.32 percent.
Total 17 343 votes