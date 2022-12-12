In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chitungwiza]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

She has been involved in women's income generating projects in their backyards, which include poultry and women savings groups. She became involved in politics since the beginning of the MDC in 1999 under Morgan Tsvangirai. She participated in the harmonized elections during 2008 and 2013. Chitungwiza councillor candidate in 2008 harmonized elections under MDC and Chitungwiza South Member of Parliament candidate in 2013.

*Has been actively involved in opposition politics since the beginning of MDC in 1999 under the leadership of [[Morgan Tsvangirai]].

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Mabie was born on the 19th of October 1969 and is married to Funnel Mashinya. The couple is blessed with three sons. She has been a resident of Chitungwiza South Constituency ward 23 since 1989 and has participated in a lot of initiatives meant to help women develop. Mabie has assisted a lot of widows to protect their assets through offering counseling and referring them to institutions that offer legal recourse to women.She has also helped a lot of women start income generating projects in their backyards, projects which include poultry and women savings groups.

'''Mabie Mashinya''' was a Zimbabwean politician for [[Chitungwiza ]] South Constituency. She is also a feminist and a woman activist who has advocated for the upliftment of women in her constituency and across [[Zimbabwe]].

Personal Details

Born: 19 October 1969.

Marriage: to Funnel Mashinya.

Children: Three sons.



School / Education

Service/Career

Events

Further Reading