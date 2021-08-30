Pindula

Mabvuku High School Harare Metropolitan Province
'''Mabvuku High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address:
Address: Cnr John Tapedza and Mabvuku Drive, Mabvuku.
Telephone:
Telephone: (024) 2491692.
Cell:
Cell:
Email:
Email: mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
Web:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/
  
==History==
 
==History==
 
The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,  
 
Grounds, buildings,  
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
  

Mabvuku High School Harare Metropolitan Province

Location

Address: Cnr John Tapedza and Mabvuku Drive, Mabvuku.
Telephone: (024) 2491692.
Cell:
Email: mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/

History

The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.

School Grounds

Associations

Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com Famous names associated with the school.

