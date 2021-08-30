Difference between revisions of "Mabvuku High School"
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/ <br/>
==History==
==History==
The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.
The school was opened in 1975offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Mabvuku High School is in Mabvuku, an eastern suburb of Harare in Harare Metropolitan Province. It was opened in 1975to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up[ to A level.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr John Tapedza and Mabvuku Drive, Mabvuku.
Telephone: (024) 2491692.
Cell:
Email: mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/
History
The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com Famous names associated with the school.