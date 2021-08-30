Difference between revisions of "Mabvuku High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mabvuku High School''' is in [[Mabvuku]], an eastern suburb of [[Harare]] in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It was opened in '''1975'''to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up
|+
'''Mabvuku High School''' is in [[Mabvuku]], an eastern suburb of [[Harare]] in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It was opened in '''1975''' to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up to A level.
[[File:Mabvuku High School.jpg|thumb|Mabvuku High School badge]]
[[File:Mabvuku High School.jpg|thumb|Mabvuku High School badge]]
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|+
|+
|+
Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
|−
==Other information==
==Other information==
|Line 50:
|Line 52:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:19, 30 August 2021
Mabvuku High School is in Mabvuku, an eastern suburb of Harare in Harare Metropolitan Province. It was opened in 1975 to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up to A level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr John Tapedza and Mabvuku Drive, Mabvuku.
Telephone: (024) 2491692.
Cell:
Email: mabvukuhigh@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable people associated with the school.
- Mary Wazara - The recycling lady.
Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com