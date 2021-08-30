Famous names associated with the school.

'''Mabvuku High School''' is in [[Mabvuku]], an eastern suburb of [[Harare]] in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It was opened in '''1975''' to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up to A level.

Mabvuku High School is in Mabvuku, an eastern suburb of Harare in Harare Metropolitan Province. It was opened in 1975 to provide vocational education, and after Independence became a full academic secondary school for boys and girls, up to A level.

Location

Address: Cnr John Tapedza and Mabvuku Drive, Mabvuku.

Telephone: (024) 2491692.

Email: mabvukuhigh@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MabvukuHighSchool/



History

The school was opened in 1975 offering polytechnical education to the residents of Mabvuku.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Mary Wazara - The recycling lady.

Mabvuku High Old Students Association - mabvukuhigh@gmail.com

Other information