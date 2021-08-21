Pindula

Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Mabvure Secondary School''' is in [[Zvimba]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
  
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Mabvure Village, Murombedzi, [[Zvimba]]. <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Notable Alumni include:
* [[Farai Mandizha]] - [[Chess]] player.
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Mabvure Secondary School is in Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: Mabvure Village, Murombedzi, Zvimba.
Telephone: 0678 2165
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable Alumni include:

Other information

Further Reading

