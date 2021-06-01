MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa was a veteran South African actor best known for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter on social media.

Background

Children

He had a daughter named Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.[1]

Career

MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba.

Death

MacDonald Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.