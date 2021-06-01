Difference between revisions of "MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa"
MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa was a veteran South African actor best known for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter on social media.
Background
Children
He had a daughter named Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.[1]
Career
MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba.
Death
MacDonald Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.
References
- ↑ Quincy Mahlangu, BREAKING: VETERAN ACTOR MAC MATHUNJWA DIES, Daily Sun, Published: June 1, 2021, Retrieved: June 1, 2021