MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as ''Generations'', ''Intsika'', ''Soul City'' and ''iThemba''. Mathunjwa played the role of Oupa in the SABC1 comedy series ''Khululeka''.
|}<ref name="TVSA">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=8737 Mac Mathunjwa], ''TV SA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 1, 2021</ref>
  
 
MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa
MacDonald -Mac-Mathunjwa.jpg
MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa
BornMacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa
(1948-07-15)July 15, 1948
DiedMay 31, 2021(2021-05-31) (aged 72)
NationalitySouth Africa
CitizenshipSouth Africa
Occupation
  • Actor
Known forActing
Children
  • Zanoxolo Mathunjwa

MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa was a veteran South African actor best known for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter on social media.

Background

Children

He had a daughter named Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.[1]

Career

MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba. Mathunjwa played the role of Oupa in the SABC1 comedy series Khululeka.

Television Roles

MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa TV Roles
Show Character
Bone of My Bones (Season 1&2) Rev Phiri
eKasi: Our Stories (Season 5) Tata (as Marc Mathunjwa)
Generations (Season 1) Mawande's Father
Home Affairs (Seasons 2 to 3) Vuzi
Home Affairs (Season 4) Tat'Ngcobo
Home Sweet Home (Season 1) Maakaplan
Intsika (Season 1) Tshibaphi
iThemba (Season 1) Tat'Mkhokheli (as Macdonald Mathunjwa)
Loxion Lyric (Season 1) Old Musician
'Sgudi 'Snaysi (Season 2) Derek
Soul City (Season 12) Bab' Jacob
Stokvel (Season 8) Mr. Pink
uGugu no Andile (Season 1) Bishop Mbengashe

[2]

Death

MacDonald Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.

References

  1. Quincy Mahlangu, BREAKING: VETERAN ACTOR MAC MATHUNJWA DIES, Daily Sun, Published: June 1, 2021, Retrieved: June 1, 2021
  2. Mac Mathunjwa, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 1, 2021
