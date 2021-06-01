MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as '' Generations '' , '' Intsika '' , '' Soul City '' and '' iThemba '' . Mathunjwa played the role of Oupa in the SABC1 comedy series ''Khululeka''.

Background

Children

He had a daughter named Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.[1]

Career

MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba. Mathunjwa played the role of Oupa in the SABC1 comedy series Khululeka.

Television Roles

MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa TV Roles Show Character Bone of My Bones (Season 1&2) Rev Phiri eKasi: Our Stories (Season 5) Tata (as Marc Mathunjwa) Generations (Season 1) Mawande's Father Home Affairs (Seasons 2 to 3) Vuzi Home Affairs (Season 4) Tat'Ngcobo Home Sweet Home (Season 1) Maakaplan Intsika (Season 1) Tshibaphi iThemba (Season 1) Tat'Mkhokheli (as Macdonald Mathunjwa) Loxion Lyric (Season 1) Old Musician 'Sgudi 'Snaysi (Season 2) Derek Soul City (Season 12) Bab' Jacob Stokvel (Season 8) Mr. Pink uGugu no Andile (Season 1) Bishop Mbengashe

Death

MacDonald Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.