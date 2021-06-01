Difference between revisions of "MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa"
==Career==
==Career==
MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba.
==Death==
==Death==
MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa
MacDonald "Mac" Mathunjwa
Born
MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa
July 15, 1948
July 15, 1948
Died
May 31, 2021(aged 72)
Nationality
South Africa
Citizenship
South Africa
Occupation
Known for
Acting
Children
MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa was a veteran South African actor best known for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter on social media.
Background
Children
He had a daughter named Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.[1]
Career
MacDonald Mathunjwa was a part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba. Mathunjwa played the role of Oupa in the SABC1 comedy series Khululeka.
Television Roles
|Show
|Character
|Bone of My Bones (Season 1&2)
|Rev Phiri
|eKasi: Our Stories (Season 5)
|Tata (as Marc Mathunjwa)
|Generations (Season 1)
|Mawande's Father
|Home Affairs (Seasons 2 to 3)
|Vuzi
|Home Affairs (Season 4)
|Tat'Ngcobo
|Home Sweet Home (Season 1)
|Maakaplan
|Intsika (Season 1)
|Tshibaphi
|iThemba (Season 1)
|Tat'Mkhokheli (as Macdonald Mathunjwa)
|Loxion Lyric (Season 1)
|Old Musician
|'Sgudi 'Snaysi (Season 2)
|Derek
|Soul City (Season 12)
|Bab' Jacob
|Stokvel (Season 8)
|Mr. Pink
|uGugu no Andile (Season 1)
|Bishop Mbengashe
Death
MacDonald Mathunjwa died in the early hours of Monday 31 May 2021. His death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.
References
- ↑ Quincy Mahlangu, BREAKING: VETERAN ACTOR MAC MATHUNJWA DIES, Daily Sun, Published: June 1, 2021, Retrieved: June 1, 2021
- ↑ Mac Mathunjwa, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 1, 2021