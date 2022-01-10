We have officially parted ways with Podcast and Chill with MacG and will no longer be a partner as of December 1 2021."</blockquote><ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-12-03-amstel-pulls-macg-podcast-sponsorship-after-transphobic-comments/ Amstel pulls MacG podcast sponsorship after transphobic comments], ''TimesLive'', Published: December 3, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2022</ref >

MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho

MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho is a South African radio DJ, house music producer and host of the popular podcast Podcast and Chill.

Background

Age

No information regarding MacG's age and date of birth could be found.

Girlfriend

No information regarding MacG's girlfriend could be found.

Children

MacGyver Mukwevho has a child with an unnamed woman.[1]

Education

He attended Hyde Park High School.[2]

Career

MacG began his broadcasting career as a child star on e.tv’s Craz-e. He presented the programme from 2000 to 2005.[3]

Gandhi Square

After leaving Craz-e, MacG joined a community radio station based in Gandhi Square (JBCCR,Joburg City Community Radio), where he did the weekly top 40 every Saturday.[2]

YFM

He later took a job as a YFM deejay. MacG hosted a variety of shows. His popularity rose significantly when he started hosting the early morning show during weekdays and later the lunchtime show also on weekdays.[3]

MacG was suspended and later fired by YFM in 2010 after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The complaint stemmed from MacG's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa. MacG had also played an audio clip of some Ugandan pastor who made fun of gay people.

He later apologised for his remarks but was still dismissed from the station.[1]

947

He joined 947 where he hosted weeknights from 10pm-01am and a dance show on Saturday 6-9pm called the 947 Bloc Party.[3]In 2018, six years after working at 947, he was let go.[4]

MacG has toured Africa with MTV Base performing in Angola, Mozambique. He also played at the after party of the first-ever MTV African Music Awards in Nigeria. MacG has toured South Africa where he has shared the DJ booth with international and local DJ’s, including DJ Diplo, Afrojack, David Guetta, Black Coffee, DJ Fresh, Euphonik, and Louie Vega amongst others.[3]

Podcast and Chill

Podcast and Chill With MacG was launched in 2018. The first episode of the podcast released in July of 2018.[5]

Controversies

Girlfriend Assault

In 2018, MacG allegedly beat his girlfriend and baby mama. The woman opened a case against MacG at the Midrand police station claiming he had kicked and beat her to a pulp.

She withdrew the charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against him. MacG spent a night in the police holding cells as a result of the charges.

The woman told the police that the incident, which happened at the couple's Midrand townhouse, was sparked by an argument over her phone.

MacG had accused her of cheating on him after seeing her smiling several times while on her phone.

Police records indicate that the case was also withdrawn the same day it was reported but then later reinstated.

However, after appearing in court, the records seen by Sunday World showed that the docket was mysteriously closed again.[1]

Homophobic Statements

Mukwevho was suspended and later fired by YFM in 2010 after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The complaint stemmed from MacG's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa.

He had also played an audio clip of some Ugandan pastor who made fun of gay people.

Mukwevho later apologised for his remarks but was still dismissed from the station.[1]

According to a transcript of the afternoon broadcast of the MacG Unleashed show, Mukwevho began by stating:

“Almost time to check out what’s happening in the world of news, but before we do that, now I thought that I hate gay people, But, hey, this guy is on another level hey…”

Statements On LGBTQI community

MacG came under fire after a discussion on his podcast Podcast and Chill. As a result of the discussion on the podcast, Old Mutual terminated its contract with MacG. In a statement Old Mutual said:

Old Mutual has seen the discussion that took place on MacG's podcast. As a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, we have decided to terminate the relationship with MacG, with immediate effect. We distance ourselves from the harmful commentary against the LGBTQI community and humanity at large.

Endorsement Deals

Old Mutual

On 26 January 2021, Old Mutual withdrew its sponsorship for MacGyver Mukwevho following transphobic comments made in one episode. In it, MacG and Sol Phenduka chat about transgender women referring to them as "shemale" and women with male private parts. They also joked about how a number of famous men have had relations with transgender women in the past.[7]

Studio 88

After the premiering of episode 227 of Podcast and Chill on February 22 2021, Studio 88 terminated its deal with MacG.

Studio 88 initially offered MacG and his team a four-episode sponsorship deal after the podcasters approached them looking for new sponsors. Although Podcast and Chill made attempts to remedy the episode referred to, Studio 88 felt MacG and his team had a responsibility to both their craft and their subscribers, to whom they failed.[8][9]

Amstel

In December 2021, Amstel withdrew its sponsorship of Podcast and Chill after transphobic comments.

Amstel withdrew sponsorship after MacG and Sol Phenduka aired an episode discussing an alleged cheating scandal involving a popular soapie actor.

Phenduka used the transphobic slur "trannies" to describe a group of transgender people.

As the outcry over his comments grew, Amstel released a statement distancing themselves from the show. The statement by Amstel read:

"The Amstel brand, locally and globally, is centred around friendship and inclusion of all people, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation without discrimination, and we distance ourselves from any transphobic and homophobic views. We have officially parted ways with Podcast and Chill with MacG and will no longer be a partner as of December 1 2021."

