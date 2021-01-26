MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho is a South African radio DJ, house music producer and host of the popular podcast Podcast and Chill.

Background

Career

MacG began his broadcasting career as a child star on e.tv’s Craz-e. He presented the programme from 2000 to 2005.[1]

YFM

He later took a job as a YFM deejay. MacG hosted a variety of shows. His popularity rose significantly when he started hosting the early morning show during weekdays and later the lunchtime show also on weekdays.[1]

MacG was suspended and later fired by YFM in 2010 after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The complaint stemmed from MacG's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa. MacG had also played an audio clip of some Ugandan pastor who made fun of gay people.

He later apologised for his remarks but was still dismissed from the station.[2]





947

He joined 947 where he hosted weeknights from 10pm-01am and a dance show on Saturday 6-9pm called the 947 Bloc Party.[1]In 2018, six years after working at 947, he was let go.[3]

MacG has toured Africa with MTV Base performing in Angola, Mozambique. He also played at the after party of the first-ever MTV African Music Awards in Nigeria. MacG has toured South Africa where he has shared the DJ booth with international and local DJ’s, including DJ Diplo, Afrojack, David Guetta, Black Coffee, DJ Fresh, Euphonik, and Louie Vega amongst others.[1]

Podcast and Chill

Podcast and Chill With MacG was launched in 2018. The first episode of the podcast released in July of 2018.[4]