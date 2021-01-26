After leaving Craz-e, MacG joined a community radio station based in Gandhi Square (JBCCR,Joburg City Community Radio), where he did the weekly top 40 every Saturday.<ref name="D"/>

MacG began his broadcasting career as a child star on e.tv’s Craz-e. He presented the programme from 2000 to 2005.<ref name="E"/>

MacG began his broadcasting career as a child star on e.tv’s Craz-e. He presented the programme from 2000 to 2005.<ref name="E"/>

MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho is a South African radio DJ, house music producer and host of the popular podcast Podcast and Chill.

Background

Age

Girlfriend

No information regarding MacG's girlfriend could be found.

Children

MacGyver Mukwevho has a child.[1]

Education

He attended Hyde Park High School.[2]

Career

MacG began his broadcasting career as a child star on e.tv’s Craz-e. He presented the programme from 2000 to 2005.[3]

Gandhi Square

After leaving Craz-e, MacG joined a community radio station based in Gandhi Square (JBCCR,Joburg City Community Radio), where he did the weekly top 40 every Saturday.[2]

YFM

He later took a job as a YFM deejay. MacG hosted a variety of shows. His popularity rose significantly when he started hosting the early morning show during weekdays and later the lunchtime show also on weekdays.[3]

MacG was suspended and later fired by YFM in 2010 after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The complaint stemmed from MacG's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa. MacG had also played an audio clip of some Ugandan pastor who made fun of gay people.

He later apologised for his remarks but was still dismissed from the station.[1]

947

He joined 947 where he hosted weeknights from 10pm-01am and a dance show on Saturday 6-9pm called the 947 Bloc Party.[3]In 2018, six years after working at 947, he was let go.[4]

MacG has toured Africa with MTV Base performing in Angola, Mozambique. He also played at the after party of the first-ever MTV African Music Awards in Nigeria. MacG has toured South Africa where he has shared the DJ booth with international and local DJ’s, including DJ Diplo, Afrojack, David Guetta, Black Coffee, DJ Fresh, Euphonik, and Louie Vega amongst others.[3]

Podcast and Chill

Podcast and Chill With MacG was launched in 2018. The first episode of the podcast released in July of 2018.[5]

Controversies

Girlfriend Assault

In 2018, MacG allegedly beat his girlfriend and baby mama. The woman opened a case against MacG at the Midrand police station claiming he had kicked and beat her to a pulp.

She withdrew the charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against him. MacG spent a night in the police holding cells as a result of the charges.

The woman told the police that the incident, which happened at the couple's Midrand townhouse, was sparked by an argument over her phone.

MacG had accused her of cheating on him after seeing her smiling several times while on her phone.

Police records indicate that the case was also withdrawn the same day it was reported but then later reinstated.

However, after appearing in court, the records seen by Sunday World showed that the docket was mysteriously closed again.[1]

Homophobic Statements

Mukwevho was suspended and later fired by YFM in 2010 after a complaint was registered with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

The complaint stemmed from MacG's mocking of gays, including his then-colleague and producer Junior Dikwa.

He had also played an audio clip of some Ugandan pastor who made fun of gay people.

Mukwevho later apologised for his remarks but was still dismissed from the station.[1]

According to a transcript of the afternoon broadcast of the MacG Unleashed show, Mukwevho began by stating:

“Almost time to check out what’s happening in the world of news, but before we do that, now I thought that I hate gay people, But, hey, this guy is on another level hey…”

[6]