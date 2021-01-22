He is [[Priscilla Chigumba]]'s former husband. The couple has four children including a daughter named Mukai.<ref name="Z"/>

[[File:Mac-Christopher-Chigumba.jpg|thumb|Mac Christopher Chigumba Jnr]] '''Mac Christopher Chigumba Jnr''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and the former husband of [[Priscilla Chigumba]].

Background

His father Christopher Chigumba Snr died on 22 January 2021.

Wife

In 2020 there were reports that he had divorced Chido Chigumba (nee Chimutanda). There were reports that he had abandoned his wife and customarily married Ashley Bofu, whom he met at an upmarket joint Pablos nightclub where she worked as a bartender.[1]