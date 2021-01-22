His death was confirmed by a family member Tafadzwa Shito who said Chigumba died at a local hospital where he had been admitted.<ref name="PN">Advent, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/22/christopher-chigumba-has-succumbed-to-covid-19/ Christopher Chigumba Has Succumbed To COVID-19], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

His father [[Christopher Chigumba Snr]] died on 22 January 2021. He succumbed to [[COVID-19]] in January 2021.

He is [[Priscilla Chigumba]]'s former husband. The two have four children including a daughter named Mukai.<ref name="Z"/>

He is [[Priscilla Chigumba]]'s former husband. The couple has four children including a daughter named Mukai.<ref name="Z"/>

Mac Christopher Chigumba Jnr

Mac Christopher Chigumba Jnr is a Zimbabwean businessman and the former husband of Priscilla Chigumba.

Background

He is Priscilla Chigumba's former husband. The two have four children including a daughter named Mukai.[1]

His father Christopher Chigumba Snr died on 22 January 2021. He succumbed to COVID-19 in January 2021.

His death was confirmed by a family member Tafadzwa Shito who said Chigumba died at a local hospital where he had been admitted.[2]

Wife

In 2020 there were reports that he had divorced Chido Chigumba (nee Chimutanda). There were reports that he had abandoned his wife and customarily married Ashley Bofu, whom he met at an upmarket joint Pablos nightclub where she worked as a bartender.[1]