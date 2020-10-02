|description= Macauley Bonne is a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for United Kingdom's Colchester United Football Club and Charlton Athletic Football Club. Bonne is currently playing for Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

Background

Macauley Bonne was born on 26 October 1995 in Ipswich, England to Zimbabwean parents.[1][2][3]

Career

Bonne started his career as an eight-year-old at Ipswich Town before joining Norwich City Football Club. He joined Colchester United Football Club in 2009 where he shot up from youth ranks to the club's first team.[2] He made his professional debut for Colchester in 2013, and scored his first professional goal on his 18th birthday in a match against Peterborough United. He had two loan spells at Lincoln City between September and October 2016, and Woking between January and February 2017. He had to join Leyton Orient in July 2017 and played for two seasons scoring 45 goals in the process. He then signed for Charlton Athletic when they gained promotion into the Championship for the 2019/20 season for an undisclosed fee.

Bonne signed for English Championship side Queens Park Rangers on 2 October 2020 after leaving Charlton Athletic.[4]

In August 2014, Bonne made himself available for selection by Zimbabwe in a 2016 Olympic qualifier match.[3] Bonne got his first Zimbabwean cap in November 2014 when the Young Warriors played against Morocco in a friendly match that they lost 2-1. Bonne scored the only goal on his début.[5]

Macauley got his first senior team cap in August 2015 when he was named by Callisto Pasuwa in the Zimbabwe Warriors provisional squad for an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.[6]

Teams Played For

Ipswich Town Football Club (2003-2009 Youth Career)

Norwich City Football Club (2009 Youth Career)

Colchester United Football Club (2009-2013 Youth Career and then 2013-2017 Senior Career)

Lincoln City (Loan) 2016

Woking (Loan) 2017

Leyton Orient (2017-2019)

Charlton Athletic (2019-2020)

Trivia

His nickname is Macca.

Bonne made his debut for the Zimbabwe under-23 side in a friendly match against a full-strength Morocco national team on 16 November 2014.







