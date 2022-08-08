Phiri has played for the following clubs:

'''Macclive Phiri''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a right-back for [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]].

Personal Details

Phiri was born on 17 June 1993 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

MacClive joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs on 1 August 2022. [2]

He had been unattached for a few months following his release by South African National First Division side Venda Football Club at the end of last season.[3]

Phiri trained with his former team Highlanders Football Club in June but couldn’t get a contract.

He has played for several clubs in South Africa, including the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Sekhukhune United and Venda FC.

National Team Caps

As of 8 August 2022, Phiri had been capped 6 times at the senior level. He played for the Warriors when they lost 0-1 to Somalia in a World Cup 2022 First Round match played at Stade national El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon in Djibouti City, Djibouti.

Clubs

Phiri has played for the following clubs:

Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-2016)

Ngezi Platinum Stars (2017)

Highlanders (2018-2019)

Bidvest Wits (2019/2020)

Sekhukhune United (2020/2021)

Venda Football Academy (2021/2022)

Bulawayo Chiefs (2022-)