'''Macclive Phiri''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a right-back for [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]].
 
Line 8: Line 90:
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
MacClive joined Castle Lager [[Premier Soccer League]] club  Bulawayo Chiefs on 1 August 2022. <ref name="The Sunday News">, Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/bulawayo-chiefs-sign-macclive-phiri/ Bulawayo Chiefs sign MacClive Phiri], Published: 01 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>
 +
 +
He had been unattached for a few months following his release by South African National First Division side Venda Football Club at the end of last season.<ref name="Soccer24">, Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/08/06/macclive-phiri-joins-new-club-after-released-in-south-africa/ Macclive Phiri joins new club after released in South Africa], Published: 06 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>
 +
 +
Phiri trained with his former team [[Highlanders Football Club]] in June but couldn’t get a contract.
 +
 +
He has played for several clubs in South Africa, including the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Sekhukhune United and Venda FC.
 +
 +
==National Team Caps==
 +
As of 8 August 2022, Phiri had been capped 6 times at the senior level. He played for the Warriors when they lost 0-1 to Somalia in a World Cup 2022 First Round match played at Stade national El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon in Djibouti City, Djibouti.
  
==Events==
+
== Clubs ==
 +
Phiri has played for the following clubs:
 +
* Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-2016)
 +
* Ngezi Platinum Stars (2017)
 +
* Highlanders (2018-2019)
 +
* Bidvest Wits (2019/2020)
 +
* Sekhukhune United (2020/2021)
 +
* Venda Football Academy (2021/2022)
 +
* Bulawayo Chiefs (2022-)
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==

Macclive Phiri
File:Macclive Phiri.jpg
BornMacclive Phiri
(1993-06-17)June 17, 1993
Bulawayo
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
OrganizationBulawayo Chiefs Football Clubs
Known forPlayed for the Warriors in the 0-1 loss to Somalia

Macclive Phiri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a right-back for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club.

Personal Details

Phiri was born on 17 June 1993 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.[1]

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

MacClive joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs on 1 August 2022. [2]

He had been unattached for a few months following his release by South African National First Division side Venda Football Club at the end of last season.[3]

Phiri trained with his former team Highlanders Football Club in June but couldn’t get a contract.

He has played for several clubs in South Africa, including the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Sekhukhune United and Venda FC.

National Team Caps

As of 8 August 2022, Phiri had been capped 6 times at the senior level. He played for the Warriors when they lost 0-1 to Somalia in a World Cup 2022 First Round match played at Stade national El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon in Djibouti City, Djibouti.

Clubs

Phiri has played for the following clubs:

  • Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-2016)
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars (2017)
  • Highlanders (2018-2019)
  • Bidvest Wits (2019/2020)
  • Sekhukhune United (2020/2021)
  • Venda Football Academy (2021/2022)
  • Bulawayo Chiefs (2022-)

Further Reading

  1. MacClive Phiri, Published: No Date was given, Retrieved 08 August 2022
  2. , Mehluli Sibanda, Bulawayo Chiefs sign MacClive Phiri, Published: 01 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022
  3. , Virjo Mufaro, Macclive Phiri joins new club after released in South Africa, Published: 06 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022
