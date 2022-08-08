Pindula

Macclive Phiri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a right-back for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club.

Personal Details

Phiri was born on 17 June 1993 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.[1]

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

MacClive joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs on 1 August 2022. [2]

He had been unattached for a few months following his release by South African National First Division side Venda Football Club at the end of last season.[3]

Phiri trained with his former team Highlanders Football Club in June but couldn’t get a contract.

He has played for several clubs in South Africa, including the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Sekhukhune United and Venda FC.

National Team Caps

As of 8 August 2022, Phiri had been capped 6 times at the senior level. He played for the Warriors when they lost 0-1 to Somalia in a World Cup 2022 First Round match played at Stade national El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon in Djibouti City, Djibouti.

Clubs

Phiri has played for the following clubs:

  • Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-2016)
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars (2017)
  • Highlanders (2018-2019)
  • Bidvest Wits (2019/2020)
  • Sekhukhune United (2020/2021)
  • Venda Football Academy (2021/2022)
  • Bulawayo Chiefs (2022-)

Further Reading

