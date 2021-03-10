Difference between revisions of "Macdonald Venias Chunga"

In July 2018, Macdonald Venias Chunga was elected to Ward 14 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2897 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Bulawayo Municipality with 2897 votes, beating Charles Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 1291 votes, Nkosana George Manzibisa, independent with 548 votes, Mbekezeli Sihlola Ndlovu of MDC-T with 353 votes, Lwazi Khanye, independent with 235 votes, Collen Ndlovu of PRC with 187 votes, Noel Ngwenya of DOP with 180 votes, Lindeni Ngwenya of ZAPU with 142 votes, Bathiangazi Bekithemba Tshuma of NPF with 117 votes, Thomas Nqobile Sibanda of APA with 101 votes, Sizalokuthula Nkomazana of MRP with 98 votes, Nkosi Moyo of ZRDP with 74 votes, Jonas Dube of RPZ with 72 votes, Ottilia Tshuma of UDA with 69 votes, Musupi Dube of UMD with 56 votes, Thubelihle Moyo of BZA with 41 votes and Gadzanani Ncube of ZDU with 29 votes. [1]

