Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Macheke"

Page Discussion
 
Line 26: Line 26:
  
 
'''Macheke''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
 
'''Macheke''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
 +
 +
The name comes from the river, ''cheke'', meaning divided, or cut. ''Ma'' indicates respect. Hence, the river would have been a boundary between chiefs. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
Line 65: Line 67:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 07:23, 15 November 2021

Macheke
Population
 (2009)
3,642

Macheke is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.

The name comes from the river, cheke, meaning divided, or cut. Ma indicates respect. Hence, the river would have been a boundary between chiefs. [1]

Population

It is home to about 3,642 people.

See Nhowe Secondary School.

Articles You Might Like






References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Macheke&oldid=112226"