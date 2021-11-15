The name comes from the river, ''cheke'', meaning divided, or cut. ''Ma'' indicates respect. Hence, the river would have been a boundary between chiefs. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

'''Macheke''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].

Population

It is home to about 3,642 people.

See Nhowe Secondary School.























