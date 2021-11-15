Difference between revisions of "Macheke"
'''Macheke''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
==Population==
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Macheke
|Population
(2009)
|3,642
Macheke is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.
The name comes from the river, cheke, meaning divided, or cut. Ma indicates respect. Hence, the river would have been a boundary between chiefs. [1]
Population
It is home to about 3,642 people.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"