Difference between revisions of "Machiveyi Makore"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Machiveyi Makore''' was elected to Ward 1 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1311 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on her age,...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:01, 10 July 2020
In July 2018, Machiveyi Makore was elected to Ward 1 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1311 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Zvimba RDC with 1311 votes, beating Nelson Makuwerere of MDC-Alliance with 447 votes, Arthur Zvanzi of NPF with 59 votes, Zvidzai Maringaniso, independent with 32 votes, Michael Chimanga, independent with 26 votes and Tongai Mupiwa of BZA with 6 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020