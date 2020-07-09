Difference between revisions of "Mackay Tickeys"

Mackay Tickeys was one of Zimbabwe’s most respected actors, a master of his craft who lived and breathed for the roles that he took on whether on stage or on TV. He was well known as Sakhamuzi by his followers.[1]


Death

Mackay Tickeys died on 16 June 2006.




