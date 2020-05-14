Difference between revisions of "Mackson Mudimba"

In July 2018, Mackson Mudimba was elected to Ward 11 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 913 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Binga RDC with 913 votes, beating Sibeleki David Mwinde of Zanu-PF with 593 votes, Gabriel Mwemba of PRC with 70 votes and Lovemore Mudimba of ZIPP with 26 votes . [1]

