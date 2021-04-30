Pindula

'''Madam Boss''' (real name Tyra Chikocho) is a Zimbabwean comedian who is popularly known as Madam Boss. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.  
+
'''Madam Boss''' also known as '''Tyra Chikocho''' real name '''Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho''' is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at [[Harare Hospital]]. She is a beauty therapist by profession. She was married to Ngonidzaishe Munetswa on May 5, 2013.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/wedding-bells-ring-for-chikocho/ Wedding bells ring for Chikocho], ''Herald'', published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref> Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.<ref name="GN"> Jonathan Mbiriyamveka,
+
 
 +
===Age===
 +
 
 +
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at [[Harare Hospital]].<ref name="Herald"/>
 +
 
 +
===Husband===
 +
 
 +
'''[[Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa]]'''
 +
 
 +
Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/wedding-bells-ring-for-chikocho/ Wedding bells ring for Chikocho], ''Herald'', published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref> Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.<ref name="GN"> Jonathan Mbiriyamveka,
 
  [http://www.gemnation.news/madam-boss-eyes-stand-up-comedy/ Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy], ''Gemnation'', published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref>
 
  [http://www.gemnation.news/madam-boss-eyes-stand-up-comedy/ Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy], ''Gemnation'', published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref>
 +
 +
==Education==
 +
 +
She is a beauty therapist by profession.<ref name="Herald"/>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as [[Ngoni Kambarami]] and [[MacDee]] as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.<ref name="Herald"/> As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/>
+
===Music Career===
 +
 
 +
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as [[Ngoni Kambarami]] and [[MacDee]] as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.<ref name="Herald"/>
 +
 
 +
===Comedy Career===
 +
 
 +
As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/>
 +
 
 +
She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.
 +
 
 +
===Acting Career===
  
 
==Discography==
 
==Discography==
Line 107: Line 130:
  
 
Revision as of 18:33, 30 April 2021

Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho)
Madam Boss
BornTarisai Cleopatra Chikocho
(1985-04-10) April 10, 1985 (age 36)
Harare
Occupation
  • Musician
  • Comedian
Known forBeing a gospel musician and comedian.
Spouse(s)Ngonidzaishe Munetswa
ChildrenMikayla Munetswa
Websitefb.com/Madambosstv

Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.

Background

Age

Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital.[1]

Husband

Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa

Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]

Education

She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]

Career

Music Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]

Comedy Career

As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

Acting Career

Discography

Albums

  • Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video
tyra chikocho Nomuro
Chihuta
Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)
Don't mess with madam Boss
Whatsapp Message
Landlord

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Wedding bells ring for Chikocho, Herald, published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017
  2. 2.0 2.1 Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy, Gemnation, published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017
