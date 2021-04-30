|description= Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.

Background

Age

Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital.[1]

Husband

Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa

Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]

Education

She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]

Career

Music Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]

Comedy Career

As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

Acting Career

Discography

Albums

Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video

tyra chikocho Nomuro

Chihuta

Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)

Don't mess with madam Boss

Whatsapp Message

Landlord