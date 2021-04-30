Difference between revisions of "Madam Boss"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Infobox person
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix =
| honorific_prefix =
|−
| name = Madam Boss (
|+
| name = Madam Boss ()
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
| image =Madam Boss.jpeg
| image =Madam Boss.jpeg
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
| native_name =
| native_name =
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name = Chikocho
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1985|04|10}}
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1985|04|10}}
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Madam Boss'''
|+
'''Madam Boss''' real name Chikochois a Zimbabwean comedian . Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at [[Harare Hospital]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at [[Harare Hospital]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
married on May 5, 2013.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/wedding-bells-ring-for-chikocho/ Wedding bells ring for Chikocho], ''Herald'', published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref> Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.<ref name="GN"> Jonathan Mbiriyamveka,
[http://www.gemnation.news/madam-boss-eyes-stand-up-comedy/ Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy], ''Gemnation'', published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref>
[http://www.gemnation.news/madam-boss-eyes-stand-up-comedy/ Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy], ''Gemnation'', published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as [[Ngoni Kambarami]] and [[MacDee]] as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.<ref name="Herald"/> As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/>
|+
|+
|+
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as [[Ngoni Kambarami]] and [[MacDee]] as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.<ref name="Herald"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Discography==
==Discography==
|Line 107:
|Line 130:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=About Madam Boss
|+
|title=About Madam Boss Tyra Chikocho- Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia, Tyra Chikocho,
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia, Tyra Chikocho, , Madam Boss
|−
|description=
|+
|+
|description=
}}
}}
[[Category:Comedians]]
[[Category:Comedians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
Revision as of 18:33, 30 April 2021
|Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho)
|Born
|Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho
April 10, 1985
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a gospel musician and comedian.
|Spouse(s)
|Ngonidzaishe Munetswa
|Children
|Mikayla Munetswa
|Website
|fb
Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.
Background
Age
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital.[1]
Husband
Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]
Education
She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]
Career
Music Career
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]
Comedy Career
As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]
She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.
Acting Career
Discography
Albums
- Sunungura
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Wedding bells ring for Chikocho, Herald, published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy, Gemnation, published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017