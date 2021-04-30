Madam boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean [[Bekezela “Becky” Dube]]. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled ''The Offspring''.<ref name="NR">Keith Mlauzi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/04/30/another-boss-move-for-madam-boss-as-she-secures-role-on-sabc-1/ Another boss move for Madam Boss as she secures role on SABC 1], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, ''uBettina Wethu''.

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/ > In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed [[Ingwebu Breweries]] Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian [[Babongile Sikhonjwa]] and model [[Ben Chest]].<ref name="C">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/why-madam-boss-was-appointed-ingwebu-breweries-brand-ambassador/ Why Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador], ''Chronicle'', Published: April 10, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref >

As a comedian she has done commercials for [[OK Zimbabwe]], Ring Driving School and [[Impala Car Rental]].<ref name="GN"/>

'''Madam Boss''' also known as '''Tyra Chikocho''' real name '''Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho''' is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.

'''Madam Boss''' also known as '''Tyra Chikocho''' real name '''Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho''' is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.

Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.





Background

Age

Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital.[1]

Husband

Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa

Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]

Education

She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]

Career

Music Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]

Comedy Career

As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2] In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest.[3]

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

Acting Career

In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.

Madam boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled The Offspring.[4]

Discography

Albums

Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video

tyra chikocho Nomuro

Chihuta

Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)

Don't mess with madam Boss

Whatsapp Message

Landlord