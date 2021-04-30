Difference between revisions of "Madam Boss"
|Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho)
|Born
|Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho
April 10, 1985
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a gospel musician and comedian.
|Spouse(s)
|Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa
|Children
|Mikayla Munetsiwa
|Website
|fb
Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.
Background
Age
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital.[1]
Husband
Madam Boss married Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]
Education
She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]
Career
Music Career
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]
Comedy Career
As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2] In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest.[3]
She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.
Acting Career
In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.
Madam boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled The Offspring.[4]
Discography
Albums
- Sunungura
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Wedding bells ring for Chikocho, Herald, published: April 28, 2013, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy, Gemnation, published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, Why Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador, Chronicle, Published: April 10, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Another boss move for Madam Boss as she secures role on SABC 1, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021